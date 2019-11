For the first time in eight years St. Naul’s are back playing Ulster football.

Having overcome Cloughaneely to be crowned Donegal Intermediate Champions, the men from Mountcharles will go to Belfast to play Antrim Champions St James in Belfast at Corrigan Park.

Letterkenny man Barry Meehan is joint manager with Brendan McCready, Barry told Tom Comack he feels his side are ready for the challenge…