Donegal Junior Champions Buncrana return to Ulster action on Saturday evening at Celtic Park in Derry when they play Tyrone champions Rock.

The Inishowen side beat Collegeland of Armagh by 8pts to make the last four of the provincial campaign and are now just one win away from reaching the final.

Buncrana Manager Malachy McCann told Tom Comack the club is excited about playing in a first ever Ulster semi final…