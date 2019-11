Former Finn Harps midfielder Michael Funston knows that the Donegal side have a lot to do to stay in the Premier Division.

They trail by 1-0 going into the second leg of the play-off against Drogheda United at Finn Park tonight.

But Funston was a scorer back in 2015 when Harps came from 1-0 down to beat Limerick in a play-off.

He rates Drogheda highly but has great admiration of Ollie Horgan and his ability to overcome the odds.