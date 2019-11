Finn Harps will be playing top flight League of Ireland Premier Division Football again next season after beating Drogheda United 2-1 on aggregate in extra time at Finn Park.

Diarmiad Doherty and Declan Boyle were on commentary for Highland Sport in Ballybofey…

