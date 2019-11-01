File being prepared for DPP in relation to Emyvale fire

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a man in his 30s who was arrested in Letterkenny on Wednesday evening in relation to as fire at Emyvale Garda Station in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man was released without charge last night in relation to the Emyvale incident, but remains in custody at Letterkenny Garda Station this morning.

Gardai say he is due to appear before Cavan District Court this morning Friday 1st November 2019 in relation to other serious and unconnected charges.