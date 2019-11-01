Donegal man appears in court in connection to Strokestown incident

Four men have appeared in court charged with assault, false imprisonment and criminal damage as well as animal cruelty in Roscommon last year.

There was a significant Garda presence at Castlerea District court today for their appearance in connection with an incident at a repossessed farmhouse in Falsk, Strokestown, on December 16th.

PJ Sweeney, of High Cairn, Ramelton, and Martin O’Toole, of Stripe, Irishtown, Claremorris, along with Paul Beirne, of Croghan, Boyle, and David Lawlor, with an address of 5, Brookhaven, Blanchardstown, Dublin, were described as facing very serious charges by gardai.

The court heard that Mr Sweeney and Mr O’Toole had previously been before the court on charges connected to incidents at Falsk, but more charges were now before the court.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was entered on behalf of Mr Beirne and Mr Lawlor but they did not reply to any of the charges.

All four are charged with assault, criminal damage, arson, theft as well as a cruelty to animal charge and all four were granted bail with conditions and will be back in court on December 20th.