Doherty challenges critics of abstentionism to contest NI election

A Donegal TD has challenged parties who criticise Sinn Fein for not taking their seats at Westminster, saying they should contest the General Election in December themselves.

Deputy Pearse Doherty, the party’s Finance Spokesperson, says voters in Northern Ireland turned their backs on parties who did take their seats because they believed Sinn Fein would deliver.

Speaking during a debate on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Doherty said since the election of Elisha Mc Callion in Derry, a City Deal was delivered, which didn’t require attendance at Westminster………..