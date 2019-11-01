Doctor urges GAA to postpone match on medical grounds

A Donegal doctor has written to the Ulster Council calling for Sunday’s Ulster Club Championship match to be postponed on medical grounds.

Dr Charles Mc Manus says he has genuine concerns for the Naomh Conaill players he looks after, given the amount of football they have played over the last ten days.

If Sunday’s match goes ahead, it will be the fourth time they have played in 14 days.

Dr McManus has asked for the game to be postponed for at least 7 days to afford the Glenties players appropriate recovery time.

He told Highland Radio’s ‘The Score’ that if the game goes ahead, it would be “reckless and negligent”……………….