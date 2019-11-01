Bishop of Raphoe asks gardai to investigate abuse cover-up allegations

The Bishop of Raphoe has asked gardai to investigate claims of collusion and cover up in relation to Child Sexual Abuse committed by clergy and others in the diocese.

In a statement today, Bishop Alan Mc Guckian says the diocese supports and will give full cooperation to any effort to cast as much light as possible on what he termed “this sad and tragic part of our history as a diocese and as a county”.

He says he will meet with gardai shortly, and stressed any information held by the diiocese is completely available to the gardai.

The statement follows the airing of a documentary on TG4 this week, which highlighted a number of allegations, and reflected calls for a Forensic Cold Case Investigation.

Bishop Mc Guckian says the documentary led him to recognise once again the horrific impact that abuse has had on so many. He acknowledged that many people want nothing to do with the Church or the Diocese, but invited anyone who wishes to contact himself, or Margaret Northage, the Dedicated Liaison Person for the diocese of Raphoe.