All Stars for Michael Murphy, Ronan McNamee & Cathal McShane

Donegal Captain Michael Murphy picked up his third GAA/GPA All Star on Friday night when he was named among the winners for the 2019 season.

Murphy was named in the half forward line after a campaign which seen the Glenswilly man lead Donegal to another Ulster title.

He was also a winner in 2012 and 2014, the years Donegal reached the All Ireland Final.

Tyrone’s Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane were also named in the full back and full forward lines.

The 2019 All Star Football Team

1. Stephen Cluxton Dublin

2. Michael Fitzsimons Dublin

3. Ronan McNamee Tyrone

4. Tom O’Sullivan Kerry

5. Paddy Durcan Mayo

6. Brian Howard Dublin

7. Jack McCaffrey Dublin

8. Brian Fenton Dublin

9. David Moran Kerry

10. Paul Mannion Dublin

11. Sean O’Shea Kerry

12. Michael Murphy Donegal

13. David Clifford Kerry

14. Cathal McShane Tyrone

15. Con O’Callaghan Dublin