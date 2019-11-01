Highland Christmas Concert on Monday 9th December 2019

Join us in celebrating Christmas with our annual Christmas Concert on Monday 9th December 2019. Featuring Mike Denver & Band, Roly Daniels, Brendan Shine, Johnny McEvoy and Cliona Hagan will all perform their own hits along with some Christmas classics to get you in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year.

Make it extra special by treating yourself to a night in the wonderful Mount Errigal Hotel – package includes Dinner and B&B plus a ticket to the show for just €75!

What an amazing Christmas present this would be for your nearest and dearest!

Book your place below – if you are booking a single room, please use the Single Room tab.

**Single Room Supp. Applies