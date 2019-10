Seven areas of Donegal are to share grants worth €764,400 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The single biggest grant of €200,000 goes to Raphoe, with money also allocated to Glencolmcille, Clonmany, Killea, Rossnowlagh, Dunfanaghy, and Maghery.

The money is specifically targeted at towns and villages with less than 10,000 people.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says its a recognition of the efforts being made by local communities to improve their areas……………….