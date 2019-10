Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a severe lack of traffic calming measures on a busy road into Buncrana.

The route is home to a school and GAA club and there’s said to be heightened risk of danger due to children crossing the road regularly to access a local shop.

Donegal County Council has agreed to explore the matter further.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says there are issues for both motorists and pedestrians in the area and hopes that a solution can be found: