Nominations open for Donegal Garda Youth awards 2019

Nominations have now opened for the Donegal Garda Youth awards 2019 in association with the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of young people aged between 13 and 21.

There are 4 categories of awards, individual award, group award, special achievement award and community safety award (individual or group).

There are 4 overall awards including an Individual Award recognising a young person’s positive contribution to their community, a Group Award where groups of 2 or more make a positive contribution to their community Special Achievement Award where the nominee has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition; and finally the Community Safety Award where through a crime prevention or safety initiative / innovation, an individual or group have made their community a safer place to live.

The application forms along with a list of regulations for applicants are available from Garda stations across the Division and an electronic or paper version can be requested from donegalgardayouthawards@garda.ie.

The form can also be obtained from the JPC website – donegalcoco.ie/JPC.

Completed forms must be submitted by 5pm on Friday the 13th of December to the Chief Superintendents office, Donegal Garda National Youth Awards, Letterkenny Garda Station, New Line Road, Co. Donegal F92 PC03 or emailed to donegalgardayouthawards@garda. ie.

The presentation of the awards will take place in early 2020.