Minister urged to prioritise Rosses Community School extension

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Education Minister to make an extension to Rosses Community School a priority.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is vital Minister Joe McHugh facilitates the fast tracking of the appointment of the design team for the new extension so that construction can commence as soon as possible.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education sanctioned funding and requested the assistance of the Donegal ETB to appoint a design team.

Deputy Gallagher says with this almost complete, its hoped the design team, Board of Management and the Department can progress the project through the design, planning and tendering stages.

He says the urgently needed extension incorporating Special Needs Accomodation for the school is long overdue.

The Leas Cheann Comhairle is now challenging Minister McHugh to use his ministerial authority to move the project to the next stage without any further delay.