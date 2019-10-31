Match arrangements for Friday night at Finn Park

Tomorrow night sees the 2019 season reach its finale as Harps host Drogheda United in the second leg of the playoff at the earlier than normal time of 7.45.

Harps trail by 1-0 going into the second game.

Buses are leaving from Letterkenny and Buncrana and tickets are available at various outlets across the North West

Finn Harps Supporter Liaison Officer Aidan McNelis is encouraging supporters to pull out the stops for this one “We are up against it after the result on Monday night but it’s still all to play for. We had a tremendous atmosphere in the playoff against Drogheda last year and if we can repeat that we can help Ollie and the team to keep us in the top flight. It would be great if we can get all the flags up, and vocally back the team from start to finish. We have had some brilliant nights at Finn Park in recent years and we can all be part of making Friday another one of those.”

The 54 Crew are planning buses from Letterkenny and Buncrana, contact their Facebook page to book. Buncrana bus leaves the square at 6:30pm, can pick up along the way. Letterkenny bus leaves Glencar Inn at 6:45pm, picking up at Rosies, Drumkeen at 7pm.

While tickets will be available on the night on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side), supporters are strongly advised to buy in advance from the below outlets to avoid queuing. Please note season tickets are not valid for this fixture. Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time.

Ticket outlets: