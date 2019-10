A man in his 30s is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station on suspicion of arson after a fire at Emyvale Garda Station in Monaghan on Monday.

The man was arrested during a search in Letterkenny last night.

Gardaí also carried out two searches in the Emyvale area.

The Garda station there was extensively damaged in the fire in the early hours of Monday morning.