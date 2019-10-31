Harps face Drogheda in playoff finale tomorrow night

Harps take on Drogheda United on Friday night looking to overturn a one goal deficit from the first leg as Chris Lyons goal deep in injury time handed the advantage to the Boynesiders.

A big crowd is expected at Finn Park and while tickets will be available on the night, supporters are encouraged to get their tickets in advance and to come early to avoid queues.

The game kicks off at the earlier than usual time of 7.45 and the tie will finish on the night with extra time and penalties if required.

Keith Cowan is looking to the home crowd to help the squad get a result “We’re very much in it and Finn Park has been a difficult place for many teams to get a result this year we’ll hope that’s the same case come Friday night. Ourselves as a group have to come together and be better and hopefully with the help of the fans create a really great atmosphere and a tough place for Drogheda to come and play.”

“It’s important that we get the backing of the whole county to help our cause. The lads in the squad will be doing everything they can to keep us a Premier Division team. It has been the focus all season we’re still in with a good shout of achieving our goal.”

Harps have no suspensions and Ciaran Gallagher will miss out through injury. Mark Timlin is doubtful having pulled up in the Waterford game.

Playoff Meetings Last Season:

Drogheda United 1 (Ciaran Kelly) Finn Harps 1 (Nathan Boyle)

Finn Harps 2 (John Kavanagh, Nathan Boyle) Drogheda United 0

Harps Last 6 League / Playoff Games:

28th October: Drogheda United 1 (Chris Lyons) Finn Harps 0

25th October: Derry City 4 (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 3, Grant Gillespie) Finn Harps 0

18th October: Finn Harps 1 (Joshua Smith) Waterford 0

11th October: Shamrock Rovers 1 (Greg Bolger) Finn Harps 0

4th October: Finn Harps 0-0 UCD

20th September: Cork City 0 Finn Harps 0

Ticket outlets:

Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny,

The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey,

McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey,

Barrett’s, Ballybofey,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Mac’s Newsagents, Buncrana,

The Bank Bar, Diamond, Donegal Town

Kernans, Newtoncunningham.