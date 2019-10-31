Donegal woman targeted by Spanish lottery scam

Gardai are warning people to be aware of scammers after a Donegal woman was targeted just this morning.

The woman reportedly received a letter containing her full name and address, claiming that she had won a prize of almost €100,000 in a Spanish lottery.

In order to claim the money, she was asked to provide her next of kin and bank details.

Gardai say it is vital for people to be aware of such scam artists who try and obtain personal details in this manner as well as by phone or text.

People are being urged to be aware of scammers and to advise elderly neighbours.