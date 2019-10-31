Donegal had 1,827 births and 1,194 deaths in 2017

61,824 babies were born in Ireland in 2017, a drop of just over 3 per cent on the previous year. In Donegal, the number of births was 1,827.

CSO figures published today show there were 1,194 deaths in the county over the same period.

Of the 1,827 births in Donegal in 2017, 304 were to mothers in Letterkenny, 44 to mothers in Buncrana, 21 to mothers in Bundoran and 16 to mothers in Ballyshannon.

The remaining 1,442 births were to mothers resident in other areas of Donegal.

Cancer was the biggest killer in the county with a death rate of 1.90 deaths per 1,000 people, slightly below the national average of 1.95. Diseases of the heart and the circulatory system accounted for 1.82 deaths per 1,000 people, again slightly below the national average of 1.85.

Diseases of the respiratory system accounted for .90 deaths per 1,000 people in Donegal during 2017, slightly above the national average of .85, while there were .32 deaths due to external injury and poisoning per 1,000 people, again slightly above the national average of .27.

There were 14 recorded deaths by suicide in Donegal in 2017, 12 of them males. That’s identical to the figure from the previous year.

Pic – Some of the national highlights as identified by the CSO