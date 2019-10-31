Cllr Martin Harley expected to contest next General Election

Donegal County Councillor Martin Harley is expected to be nominated today to contest the next general election.

The Fine Gael Councillor has served the Lifford/ Stranorlar Municipal District for the past 10 years, topping the poll in this year’s local election.

With speculation mounting in recent days that Councillor Harley would be added to the party ticket, the party’s National Executive Council looks set to confirm this evening that he will be a running mate for Education Minister Joe McHugh.

Councillor Harley says the prospect of running for the Dail is an exciting challenge: