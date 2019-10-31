Canning threatens to pull plug on Letterkenny water supply plans

A Donegal County Councillor says Irish Water must provide a timetable for pipe upgrade works in the vicinity of Burnfoot.

Plans are progressing to supply Letterkenny with water from the Eddie Fullerton Dam in Inishowen, but it’s feared that if problematic pipes around the slab lands are not replaced, there will be even more bursts and outages there.

Irish Water has pledgd to upgrade the 4.5km of pipework in the area by 2021 but so far, the work has not yet begun.

Cllr Paul Canning says if there isn’t movement quickly, he’ll be calling for the Letterkenny supply project

to be stalled………..