Almost 700 people waited for in-patient beds at LUH in October

There were almost 700 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital in October.

The INMO has confirmed today that a total of 693 people were either on trolleys or waiting on wards at the hospital over the four week period, making it one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

The number waiting for in-patient beds at Letterkenny today is 44 with 19 on trolleys in its Emergency Department.

The figure is up significantly on yesterday’s figure of 32 and features in the list of the most overcrowded hospitals nationally.