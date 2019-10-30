Taoiseach warned against snap general election here

The Taoiseach has been warned against calling a snap general election as the UK heads for the polls.

Leo Varadkar is coming under pressure from some of his ministers to collapse the government.

So we know now that there will be a Christmas election in the UK on December 12th.

And now the pressure will be mounting on Leo Varadkar to think about a snap election here too.

Some of his Fine Gael Ministers will no doubt make a further push at their pre-cabinet meeting later.

Some in the party think there won’t be a better time, with a Brexit deal agreed in principle and the latest opinion poll putting them 8 points clear of Fianna Fáil.

But three of the last seven polls have had Micheál Martin’s party ahead – and yesterday Finance Spokesman Michael McGrath warned trying to rush through the bill that gives effect to the budget so an early election can happen would be a costly mistake.

Meanwhile the Tánaiste Simon Coveney is going to update cabinet on the Brexit state of play and tell his colleagues Irish preparations for Brexit need to continue even with the Brexit delay to January.

Whether that’s enough time for a general election to happen here as well, really only one person can decide, Leo Varadkar himself.