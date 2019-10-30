Revised Fixture’s for Ulster Senior League

THE start date for the new North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup has been put back until December, meaning the fixture list for the bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League has had to be altered.

This Sunday is a closed day for football under the jurisdiction of the Football Association of Ireland, owing to the WFAI and FAI Senior Cup finals taking place at the Aviva Stadium.

Consequently, there are no weekend games down for decision, but there is one game on Monday night.

Bonagee United will host Derry City Reserves in the League at Dry Arch Park.

On Sunday-week, there are three fixtures pencilled in to replace the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup games, which had been originally set.

Bonagee United will host Letterkenny Rovers, Finn Harps Reserves are at home to Fanad United and Cockhill Celtic, the defending champions, will take on Derry City Reserves.

The revised fixtures for the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup will be released in due course to clubs.,