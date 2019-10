The celebrations will continue in Glenties for days after Naomh Conaill defeated 2018 winners Gaoth Dobhair to win the Donegal SFC in a second replay at MacCumhaill Park by 0-8 to 0-7.

Leo McLoone reflected on a tough three games and said it was unbelievable to come out of it on top, especially when everyone had Gaoth Dobhair as favourites.

Tom Comack also got reaction from Brendan McDyer who said that they knew they had the pedigree to go all the way.