Podiatry services resume at Letterkenny Hospital

It’s been confirmed that Podiatry services at Letterkenny University Hospital have resumed following the appointment of a locum Podiatrist.

The news comes following months of uncertainty over when patients would once again be granted access to the clinic which last April was forced to stop accepting any further referrals owing to the Podiatrist overseeing the service taking maternity leave.

It’s understood that a candidate had been offered the role last February but their appointment was delayed due to a pause on recruitment within the HSE.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says while its positive, it shouldn’t have taken so long: