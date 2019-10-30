Plans underway to reduce restrictive practices at Donegal HSE centre

Plans are underway to reduce the use of restrictive practices at a Donegal HSE Centre.

It’s after the health watchdog has found that residents with intellectual disabilities living in the centre are subjected to a number of restrictive practices due to the layout of their home.

Under the Health Act 2007, a restrictive practice is defined as “the intentional restriction of a person’s voluntary movement or behaviour”.

The HSE’s Sean O’Hare unit, in Stranorlar, which houses six residents with intellectual disabilities with three residents residing in this service on a full time basis, and two residents avail of the service on a shared, part-time basis.

Residents receive day programmes based in the centre and there was transport in place for residents to access local community services.

The report found that the unit has a number of restrictive practices in place, including bed rails, bumpers, key codes on front and rear doors and shared bedroom facilities.

The inspector said that the practices are in place in response to safety concerns, healthcare needs and environmental facilities.

However, the inspector found that residents’ bedrooms were in shared dormitories that “did not promote residents privacy and dignity”.

The provider had put a plan in place to address the congregated facilities through the provision of alternative accommodation which was due for completion by December 2019.

The inspector found that this plan would potentially reduce the use of some of the restrictive practices and also have a positive impact on the rights and dignity of residents.

For example; the removal of locked doors to the centre and the removal of shared bedroom facilities. Overall, it was apparent that the ethos and culture was focused primarily on the wellbeing of the residents and where a restrictive practice was implemented it was done with consideration.

Link to full report here:

https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/2530-drogheda-unit-sean-o-hare-29-april-2019.pdf