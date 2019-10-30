Information meeting on Riverine Project next week

Communities in Lifford and Strabane are being invited to an information meeting on the Riverine Project next week.

The meeting is being jointly hosted by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council on Tuesday November 5th at 7pm in the Old Courthouse in Lifford.

The Riverine Project was awarded €8.96 million under the PEACE IV programme earlier this year to go towards the creation of a new shared space project.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Nicholas Crossan says the meeting is an opportunity for people to be updated on the progress of the project: