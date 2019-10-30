Gary McDaid previews second Donegal Senior Football Championship replay

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill meet this evening for the third time in ten days in the second replay of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship final.

Extra time couldn’t separate the sides at the end of an enthralling encounter on Sunday, so they will go again tonight at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Throw-in tonight is at 8 o’clock, and we’ll have live coverage from 7:45 live on Highland Radio.

The winners will face Cavan champions Castlerahan in an Ulster quarter-final on Sunday.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, former Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid says that supporters have already watched two intriguing contests – and that tonight’s second replay could be just as close again…