Gardai in Donegal warn of resurgence in petrol station break-ins

Gardai in Donegal are warning rural petrol station owners locally to be on high alert over what’s been described as a resurgence of break ins.

Filling stations in Carlow and Kilkenny have been targeted in recent weeks with Gardai here advising that gangs are very mobile and could potentially travel on to the county.

Last winter, up to eight such businesses in Donegal were hit by a criminal gang with some later apprehended by Gardai in the Donegal Town area.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paula Wallace is urging business owners to urgently review their security measures: