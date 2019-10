A Donegal TD says Fianna Fail is ready for a potential General Election.

Deputy Charlie McConalogues comments come as the Taoiseach is coming under pressure to call a snap election here as it’s anticipated that the UK will go to the polls on December 12th.

However some politicians are warning Leo Varadkar against the move saying that it would be a big mistake.

Speaking on today’s Nine till Noon Show, Deputy McConalogue says his party is keen to go to the polls: