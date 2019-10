It was tough, but they did it. Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan was understandably delighted after his side overcame Gaoth Dobhair by a single point, 0-8 to 0-7, to win the Donegal Senior Football Championship in the second replay at MacCumhaill Park.

Regan was full of praise for his players and paid tribute to all involved for the hard work over the last three years.

He spoke with Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly.