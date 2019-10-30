Controversial late point gives Naomh Conaill victory over Gaoth Dobhair in second replay

Naomh Conaill have won the 2019 Donegal Senior Football Championship.

They defeated Ulster and defending county champions Gaoth Dobhair by 0-8 to 0-7 in controversial circumstances at MacCumhaill Park.

A late point from Glenties’ John O’Malley was given, although many were of the opinion that it was wide.

Naomh Conaill led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Before the second half began, Gaoth Dobhair found themselves down to 14 men after Eamon McGee was sent off by referee Seamus McGonagle for an incident that had happened when the teams left the park at the interval.

The Glenties side extended their lead out to three points when Ciaran Thompson scored to make it 0-7 to 0-4.

In another low-scoring tight game, Gaoth Dobhair clawed points back through Micheal O’Carroll and Odhran MacNiallais and Eamon Collum to tie the game at seven points each as the game edged towards full time.

O’Malley then put the ball over the bar – and after a some indecision – the point was given to put Naomh Conaill back into the lead with a minute left of normal time.

Odhran McFadden Ferry was then sent-off to leave Gaoth Dobhair down to 13 men.

The Donegal champions will now take on Cavan champions Castlerahan in the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-finals at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan on Sunday.

Match commentator Oisin Kelly and analyst Martin McHugh gave this reaction at the full time whistle.