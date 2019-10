Naomh Conaill’s Ethan O’Donnell was named as the man of the match in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Final second replay at MacCumhaill Park.

He put in a tremendous display as he helped the Glenties side to overcome the 2018 winners Gaoth Dobhair by 0-8 to 0-7 in yet anotehr close contest.

Naturally, he was overjoyed when he spoke to Tom Comack shortly after the final whistle.