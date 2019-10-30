Celebration time – Reaction from Ciaran Thompson and Anthony Thompson

It’s the best feeling in the world – that was how Naomh Conaill captain Ciaran Thompson reacted just moments after he lifted the Dr. Maguire Cup.

This year’s Donegal SFC Final will go down in history and took a second replay before Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair, the defending Ulster and county champions, by 0-8 to 0-7.

A delighted Ciaran Thompson spoke to Tom Comack.

Anthony Thompson said it was a great victory and such a big effort by everyone. For him, it was the best county title. He also spoke with Tom Comack.