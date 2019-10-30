Carn courthouse report must result in reopening – Doherty

It’s hoped that more progress can be made in services resuming at Carndonagh courthouse with a structural report due for completion by tomorrow.

The courthouse has been closed since the beginning of the year over health and safety concerns with sittings now housed in Buncrana.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty is insisting that the report must pave the way for any required refurbishments at Carn courthouse.

He says the recommendations must be acted upon without any delay with services restored to Carn as soon as possible: