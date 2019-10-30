Calls for Inishowen deer issue to be dealt with urgently

There’s said to be an increasing problem with deer on the roads around Inishowen.

It’s understood that a recent two car collision on the peninsula was the direct result of a deer jumping out in front of one of the vehicles.

With autumn being the rutting season for deer there is now a heightened risk for motorists.

Donegal County Council is to discuss the issue with the National Parks and Wildlife in a bid to find a solution.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says it needs to be dealt with urgently: