It’s feared that basic sacraments like baptism and marriage are to disappear from some parishes due to the shortage of priests in Ireland.

The warning comes from the Association of Catholic Priests, which represents over 1,000 clergy, ahead of its annual general meeting tomorrow.

According to the Irish Independent, the group, which has advocated for changes including relaxing celibacy rules and ordaining women, says major reform is needed to prevent priests becoming ‘an endangered species’.