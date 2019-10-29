New Derry-London service now operational

Loganair’s new daily service linking City of Derry Airport and London Southend Airport is now operational.

The service began on Sunday, with management at the airport saying with a minimum of 13 departures per week, the service allows for full working days in either destination.

The new service sees flights leaving Derry at 7.05am from Monday to Friday, 9am on Saturday and 10.10am on Sunday.

There are also flights at 5.30pm from Sunday to Friday,

Flights leave London Southend for Derry at 9.10am from Monday to Friday, 10.55am on Saturday and five past midday on Sunday.

There are also flights at 7.25pm from Sunday to Friday,

Management say London Southend is growing in popularity, because it is easier to navigate and has quick and easy rail access to London Liverpool Street.

A spokesperson for the airport said a direct air link with a London airport is imperative for the region, and Loganair are already indicating strong sales in the new service.