More Garda personnel needed to tackle drugs in Donegal -GRA

The Donegal GRA Spokesperson says new figures on the Garda Drugs Unit are not a true reflection of the situation on the ground.

The data indicates that the unit has been cut by half over the last eight years with six Gardai in Donegal currently assigned to tackling drugs.

But Brendan O’Connor says this number can change with many Gardai working in the unit on a part time basis.

However he does say that even with the fluctuation, the number of Garda personnel assigned to the job is nowhere near enough to tackle what is becoming an increasing problem: