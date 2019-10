Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy is describing a fire which broke out on the car of a County Leitrim TD as an outrageous attack.

The blaze started outside the home of his party colleague Martin Kenny at Aughavas, near Ballinamore in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Deputy Kenny says he’s already faced death threats after comments he made against hate speech and racism.

MEP Carthy is condemning the fire and hopes the culprits are found: