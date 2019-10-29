Malin raid: Large sum of money recovered in follow up search

A weekend raid on a family home in Malin Town has been described as not just an attack on the home but the entire community.

An investigation is continuing into the raid which happened on Saturday evening with Gardai confirming today that a large sum of money has been recovered in a follow up search.

Two family members, aged 24 and 27 were tied up by a gang of masked men armed with what was believed to have been crowbars.

They were not injured but were left terrified after their ordeal.

Their father John Byrne spoke on today’s Nine Till Noon Show.

He says the money stolen had been collected for their local GAA club: