LUH Emergency Department extremely busy this evening

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital say due to the Emergency Department being extremely busy over the last number of days, they are reminding people to only attend the ED in the case of a real emergency.

In a statement this evening, they say a significant number of ill patients have been admitted to the hospital, many of whom are currently in the ED, awaiting a bed.

Hospital management say those in most need of care are being prioritised which may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

People are being asked to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.