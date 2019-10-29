Gardai seeking information about dangerous driving incident

Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking information about a dangerous driving incident in Ballyliffin.

The incident occured on Friday the 18th of October on the R238, just outside the Ballyliffin Hotel at 8:25pm.

Pedestrians were crossing the road when a dark-coloured saloon car came towards them at a high speed, and had to go onto the wrong side of the road to avoid them.

According to the pedestrians, the car missed them by a matter of inches, and they were left unhurt but badly shaken.

If anyone witnessed the incident or can provide any other information in relation to the car in question, they can contact Gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.