Gardaí in Milford are looking for information relating to the theft of a car trailer in the Rathmullan area.

The trailer was stolen from a holiday home in Upper Killygarvan between the 13th and 24th of October.

Gardaí say that the trailer is blue, 12ft long and has a wooden middle platform.

If anyone has any information related to the theft, or if they see a similar trailer advertised for sale, they can contact Milford Garda Station at 074 91 53060.