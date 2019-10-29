Extensive damage caused to Rpahoe business during burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a business premises at Demense, Raphoe.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 4.10am Gardaí responded to the alarm activation at the premises with the keyholder and discovered that the outer fence had been cut.

A glass panel was removed in an outer and an inner door to gain further entry. A door was smashed inside and an office door was forced open.

Attempts were made to force open the safe on the premises but to no avail. There was damage caused to the exterior of numerous windows on the property.

The intruders are believed to have left empty handed. If anyone can assist in anyway with this investigation, if they witnessed anything in the area that seemed unusual on that date then please call Gardaí on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.