Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Lifford.

The incident happened in Croaghan Heights on Friday night/ Saturday morning last between 4pm and 9am.

Entry was gained and the house was ransacked but nothing was stolen.

The homeowner, an elderly woman, was not at home when the burglary happened.

Her son Eamonn says his mother has been left deeply traumatised by what has happened:

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.