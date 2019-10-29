Council warns of dangers of bonfires

With Halloween fast approaching, Donegal County Council is reminding the public that bonfires can cause serious damage and injuries to both the environment and people’s health.

The local authority is also warning that bonfires have the potential to cause serious damage to nearby buildings, particularly where the burning of highly combustible materials is taking place.

They are also asking local communities not to provide materials for bonfires.

Suzanne Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer with the Council says a joint effort by everyone would help discourage the practice further: