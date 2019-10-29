Council urged to continue monitoring An Grianan Estate

Donegal County Council is being urged to continue monitoring the situation at An Grianan Estate in South Inishowen, following a major public meeting in July to discuss smells and odours emanating from the site.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of Glenmore Estates which operates the facility, Donegal County Council was urged to take samples of the substance being spread on the land.

The company denied spreading chicken excrement, describing the substance as a digestate.

Cllr Jack Murray says there’s been no more spreading since July, but that’s not to say in won’t start again in the future: